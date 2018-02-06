Hey Tim Richards, have you seen THIS?!

Japanese scientists say they may have discovered the cure for baldness within a chemical used to make McDonald’s fries. As it turns out, a type of silicone added to McDonald’s fries to stop cooking oil from frothing, may do something for a fading hairline.

A stem cell research team from Yokohama National University reports that they used a “simple” method to regrow hair on mice with the silicone dimethylpolysiloxane (say that three times fast – we dare you).

Scientists were able to produce hair follicle germs created using the silicone. Professor Junji Fukuda says they used “oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane at the bottom of [the] culture vessel, and it worked very well.” He adds that the “hair follicle germs were shown to be capable of efficient hair-follicle and shaft generation upon injection into the backs of nude mice.