If you and your fiancé are big breakfast fans and want to get married on the cheap, Denny’s has the perfect offer for you. For just $99 you can get married at the Denny’s Las Vegas wedding chapel on Valentine’s Day!

This is an incredible idea, I have friends who did this and they go back every year and Denny’s gives them a bottle of champagne to celebrate.  Plus, who doesn’t want to go to Vegas to celebrate every year?

Denny’s opened their Vegas chapel back in 2013 and the ceremony usually goes for $199, but they’re offering this special discount package for couples getting hitched on February 14 this year. And for $99, the happy couple gets the use of the Denny’s chapel, a “silk presentation” bouquet and boutonniere, the ceremony certificate and even a Champagne toast at the end.

The Valentine’s Day wedding special requires a reservation made at least two hours in advance, but you can make them online. And couples who snag this special holiday offer could always celebrate their anniversary eating pancakes at Denny’s on Valentine’s Day every year! Now that’s romantic.

