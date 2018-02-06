The CEO of Pepsico has learned a valuable lesson; be careful how you word things because the internet can twist anything you say. Now a Doritos spokeswoman is making it as clear as can be. She released a statement saying “The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate. We already have Doritos for women–they’re called Doritos, and they’re enjoyed by millions of people every day. At the same time, we know needs and preferences continue to evolve and we’re always looking for new ways to engage and delight our consumers.”

In response to Doritos lady friendly crisps I shall be eating the biggest crisps I can find crunching really loudly burping and carrying a packet of crisps as a handbag — kate ford (@kateford76) February 5, 2018

Has anyone at Doritos ever met a lady — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) February 5, 2018

CEO Indra Nooyi did plainly stereotype women, social media still isn’t happy those comments haven’t been addressed. Nooyi described guys licking their fingers and kind of being messy with Doritos and added “Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”