The Oxford English Dictionary has just added 1,100 new words and phrases as part of a quarterly update to keep up with language trends. Words like “snowflake” and “mansplaining” made the cut, and so did “hangry.”

Hangry has been used more and more recently, and for those who don’t know, it’s used to describe that feeling when you’re both starving and increasingly angry. The Oxford English Dictionary defines hangry as “Bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger.”

