Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre February 22nd at Progressive Field, a benefit for Our Lady of the Wayside, presented by Zitto Insurance. Experience an evening filled with food and drink from a dream team of local chefs!

Contest Date Range: February 5, 2018 6:00am – February 11, 2018 11:59 PM
Contest Rules:
For On-Line: Finest Hors D’oeuvre giveaway, enter between 6:00am ET on February 5, 2018 and 11:59 pm on February 11, 2018  by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of February 2, 2018, one (1) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Our Lady of the Wayside Cleveland’s Finest Hors D’oeuvre Contest, Thursday, February 22, 2018 at The Terrace Club at Progressive Field. Courtesy of Our Lady of the Wayside.  Must be 21 to win. Approximate retail value is $100.   Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

 

