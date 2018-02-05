Wednesday’s Cavs vs. Minnesota Game at 8:00 p.m.

First Event Impacted by Huron Rd. Lane Closures and How Fans Enter The Q Due to Marked Off Construction Zones on the North Exterior of the Arena

Detailed Information Provided at TheQTransformation.com

As barricades go up to mark the construction zones for The Q Transformation, Wednesday’s Cavs vs. Minnesota game at 8:00 p.m. will be the first event where fans attending the game will be redirected to arena entrances and exits, and experience altered traffic patterns on Huron Rd. and around the Gateway District.

Huron Rd. in front of the arena from Ontario St. to E. 6th St. will be reduced to two lanes when the eastbound lanes adjacent to The Q are closed as part of the construction zone for approximately the next 18 months. During non-event times, one lane will be dedicated to eastbound traffic, and the other to westbound traffic.

Starting with the Cavs game on Wednesday, February 7th, and for all events going forward, both lanes will convert to one-way directional traffic.

beginning at the Ontario St./ Huron Rd. intersection, the two lanes will be ingress only onto Huron Rd. traveling eastbound toward the Gateway East Garage/Prospect and E. 9th St. At the conclusion of every event, the two lanes will be dedicated to westbound traffic only. Vehicles departing the Gateway East Garage at the Huron Rd. exit will only be permitted to exit left onto Huron Rd. to travel westbound.

The Cleveland Police will work to efficiently manage traffic flow during ingress and egress for events and will exercise judgement to change traffic patterns as necessary to facilitate a continuous flow of vehicles.

Fans are encouraged to plan accordingly by arriving early, carpooling, using RTA or Uber. Doors for all Cavs games will now open two hours before tipoff (for Monsters games, 90 minutes). Doors to The Q for Wednesday’s Cavs game will open at 6:00 p.m.

Important to note is that parking in the Gateway East Garage for Cavs games for the remainder of the 2017-18 season is at capacity and will be available for those with pre-assigned passes and pre-paid parking tickets only. Pre-paid Gateway East Garage parking tickets for Cavs games are sold-out. For additional parking options in the Gateway District, visit TheQTransformation.com

In addition, fans attending Cavs games and other arena events can expect to be redirected to entrances and exits of the building. Outside the arena, along with wayfinding signage to direct fans to entrances, Quicken Loans Arena’s easily identifiable guest services representatives will be stationed to assist those coming to the arena.

The Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization is committed to providing a seamless fan experience and a high-level of customer service for those attending events throughout the approximate 20-month Q Transformation project to renovate and modernize the 23-year-old arena.

“While construction will require that we undergo some temporary inconveniences along the way, we thank everyone for their patience as we ask them to ‘pardon our dust,’” said Len Komoroski, Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO. “With a project of this magnitude, we will continually monitor and adapt as necessary to provide the best experience possible for everyone as we build a better Q for tomorrow.”

Detailed information on how construction will impact fans attending games and events is provided at TheQTransformaton.com.