Earlier this year, Mark Zuckerberg and the gang made the announcement that they were taking Facebook back to its roots — friends first, brands not-so-much.

Uh oh. That means you may not see our content as often as you’re used to.

Lucky for you (and us!), it’s pretty easy to make sure Star 102 stays at the top of your newsfeed.

Here‘s what you have to do:

Head to our Facebook page

Click on ‘following’

Choose ‘see first’

This way, whenever you log onto Facebook, you’ll get all the news from Star 102 without missing a beat.