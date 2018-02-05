Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When Pink had to get rid of her cough drop right before singing.

Pink had to get rid of that gum real fast. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/V2xV8tEdqj — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) February 4, 2018

2. The 29 seconds of black screens on tvs nationwide.

NBC black screen of Super Bowl ad slot was for 29 seconds. Happened in many markets where local spot was supposed to be inserted. Here’s what it looked like (H/T @ApexMGAnalytics) pic.twitter.com/ItDQzZ5sbt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018

3. The moment we found out Tom Brady…isn’t great as a wide reciever.

Tom Brady ROLLS OUT FOR THE CATCH! …. lol jkpic.twitter.com/TtkUqPpsg5 — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) February 5, 2018

4. This awkward hit happened.

Brandin Cooks is not cleared for takeoff #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/BWcQUIUNKB — Sports Landing (@SportsLanding) February 5, 2018

5. The fact that it is 2018 and this was the best NBC could do for the Quarterback Graphic.

6. The fact that a Scientology Commercial played.

"Curious?" The 2018 Church of Scientology Super Bowl Ad Commercial – YouTube https://t.co/Ddn6Rtrlrk pic.twitter.com/4SExL31FCe — johnalexwood (@johnalexwood) February 4, 2018

7. Justin Timberlake’s Outfit

okay but why did #JustinTimberlake look like a clearance table at Bass Pro #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/DB1tlAMwJL — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 5, 2018

This halftime show is a weird combination of cocaine, Cabela’s and pop music. — HIPSTER TITO (@HipsterTito) February 5, 2018

8. The Kid Who Stood Next To Justin Timberlake And Was On His Phone.