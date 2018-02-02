Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Diplo has a brand new look, and it’s his hottest yet.

The notorious DJ took it upon himself to join Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 promo campaign, sharing his own inimitable take on a recent photo shoot for the collection.

In case you missed it, the shoot features the likes of Paris Hilton, model Amina Blue and adult film actress Lela Star all posing as Kim Kardashian from a series of famous paparazzi photos.

Diplo hopped on social media to share his very unofficial contribution to the campaign, which is quite frankly, flawless.

See the stunning results below.

Don’t just take our word for it. Kim Kardashian herself has seen the photos, and she’s all about them, sharing her response on Twitter.

A topless Diplo rocking a waist-length blond wig is one very hot Diplo. Here’s hoping he holds onto this edgy new style for a while.