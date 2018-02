STARBUCKS HAS JUST LAUNCHED THEIR FIRST-EVER CO-BRANDED VISA CREDIT CARD. THE STARBUCKS REWARD VISA CARD, NAMED AFTER THE COFFEE GIANT’S LOYALTY PROGRAM, IS AVAILABLE THROUGH CHASE FOR $49 A YEAR. TRUE OR FALSE, STARBUCKS WAS FOUNDED IN SEATTLE?

TRUE

DURING A RECENT PRESS CONFERENCE, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE PROMISED A HALFTIME SHOW THAT’S “NEVER BEEN DONE BEFORE”. WHAT TWO TEAMS ARE COMPETING IN THE SUPER BOWL ON SUNDAY?

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AND NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

FOR ONE DAY ONLY, YOU CAN ACTUALLY HEAD TO TINDER TO MATCH WITH THE PUPPIES OF YOUR DREAMS. IF YOU SWIPE RIGHT ON A PUPPY THAT COMES UP ON YOUR APP, YOU’LL BE TAKEN TO THE A-S-P-C-A SITE WHERE YOU CAN HELP SHELTER ANIMALS FIND HOMES DURING THE PUPPY BOWL. WHAT NETWORK WILL THE PUPPY BOWL AIR ON? ANIMAL PLANET, CBS OR DISCOVERY?

ANIMAL PLANET

HASBRO HAS ANNOUNCED A NEW VERSION OF MONOPOLY THAT REWARDS CHEATING AND FEATURES HANDCUFFS FOR THOSE CAUGHT IN THE ACT. SPEAKING OF MONOPOLY, CAN YOU FINISH THIS POPULAR PHRASE THAT HAS BECOME WIDELY USED IN POPULAR CULTURE TO DESCRIBE AN ACTION FORCED UPON A PERSON THAT HAS ONLY NEGATIVE RESULTS? “DO NOT PASS GO. DO NOT COLLECT ___”

$200

TODAY IS GROUNDHOG DAY! WITH THAT, IT MEANS ANOTHER CHANCE AT PROBABLY THE HARDEST SPELLING BEE CHALLENGE WE’VE EVER HAD. CAN YOU SPELL PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL?

P-U-N-X-S-U-T-A-W-N-E-Y P-H-I-L