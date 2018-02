“BLACK PANTHER” IS HITTING THEATERS ON FEBRUARY 16TH, AND ITS ALREADY BREAKING RECORDS. TRUE OR FALSE, BLACK PANTHER IS NOW THE TOP-SELLING SUPERHERO FILM ON FANDANGO?

TRUE, IT BEAT OUT BATMAN V. SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE

ACCORDING TO A REPORT BY MUCINEX, CLOSE TO 14-MILLION PEOPLE WATCHING THE SUPER BOWL ON SUNDAY PLAN TO CALL IN SICK FOR WORK ON MONDAY. DIETDETECTIVE.COM SAYS SUPER BOWL SUNDAY IS THE SECOND BIGGEST FOOD CONSUMPTION DAY OF THE YEAR AFTER THIS HOLIDAY. WHAT IS IT?

THANKSGIVING

JIMMY FALLON HELD HIS PUPPY BOWL LAST NIGHT. DID THE PUPPIES PICK THE PATRIOTS OR THE EAGLES?

PATRIOTS

LEFT SHARK, WHOSE REAL NAME IS BRYAN, SAT DOWN FOR AN INTERVIEW RECENTLY, WHERE HE EXPLAINED WHY HE DECIDED TO FORGET HIS CHOREOGRAPHY AND DO HIS OWN THING. NOW, WE KNOW KATY PERRY WAS THE HALFTIME PERFORMANCE DURING SUPER BOWL 48 WITH LEFT SHARK, BUT WHO SANG THE NATIONAL ANTHEM? IDINA MENZEL, BEYONCÉ OR THE DIXIE CHICKS?

IDINA MENZEL

ESPN CLAIMS CARRIE UNDERWOOD HAS CONVINCED HER HUSBAND, MIKE FISHER, TO UNRETIRE AND PLAY AGAIN. WHAT SEASON OF AMERICAN IDOL DID CARRIE UNDERWOOD COMPETE ON? 2ND, 3RD, 4TH?

4TH