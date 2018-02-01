Filed Under:Recipes, Super Bowl

These recipes are perfect for cheering on your team and the best part? They’ll only take you 30 minutes or less to make.

  1. Spinach & Artichoke Skillet with Homemade Tortilla Chips
  2. Ham and Cheese Sliders
  3. Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos
  4. Instant Pot Chicken Wings
  5. Huevos Rancheros Potato Boats
  6. 7-Layer Taco Dip
  7. Instant Pot Taco Chili
  8. Mini Deep Dish Pizzas
  9. Shrimp and Avocado Bites
  10. Beef Queso Dip
  11. Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza Bread
  12. Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
  13. Homemade Cheesy Pigs in a Blanket
  14. Fluffy S’mores Dip
  15. Dessert Nachos

Find these recipes and more for fast and easy game-day goodies HERE.

