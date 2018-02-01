These recipes are perfect for cheering on your team and the best part? They’ll only take you 30 minutes or less to make.
- Spinach & Artichoke Skillet with Homemade Tortilla Chips
- Ham and Cheese Sliders
- Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos
- Instant Pot Chicken Wings
- Huevos Rancheros Potato Boats
- 7-Layer Taco Dip
- Instant Pot Taco Chili
- Mini Deep Dish Pizzas
- Shrimp and Avocado Bites
- Beef Queso Dip
- Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza Bread
- Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
- Homemade Cheesy Pigs in a Blanket
- Fluffy S’mores Dip
- Dessert Nachos
Find these recipes and more for fast and easy game-day goodies HERE.