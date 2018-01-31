“Live & Let Fly” reported earlier this week that an unnamed United Airlines traveler tried bringing her emotional support peacock on a flight out of Newark’s Liberty Airport. Her request was shot down – even though she had a second ticket for it, but the airline still denied the bird board because of concerns about passenger safety.

United says the “animal did not meet the guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size.” But they also say this shouldn’t have been a shock as they told the customer that on three separate occasions – in advance that her bird wasn’t gonna fly with them.

So what happened? The woman – now identified as New York artist Ventiko, says some “human friends” agreed to drive her and Dexter on the thousand mile journey.

