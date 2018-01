Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and if they haven’t already, folks will soon be running to the market to get their favorite game-watching snacks like chips, dips, beer and probably wings.

But Super Bowl snack favorites can differ depending on where you live in the country. Well, Google has crunched the data to reveal the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes in each state, and some may surprise you, or give you ideas for your bash this Sunday.

For Ohio? PHILLY CHEESE STEAK.

Right?! What??