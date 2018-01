1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE! JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS PERFORMING AT THIS MAJOR EVENT THIS SUNDAY. WHAT IS IT?

THE SUPERBOWL

2. PORTIA DE ROSSI IS A BIRTHDAY GIRL! WHO IS SHE MARRIED TO?

ELLEN DEGENERES

3. THE DJ FOUND GUILTY OF GROPING TAYLOR SWIFT HAS FOUND A NEW JOB IN RADIO, AND HER FANS ARE HAVING NONE OF IT. AS SOON AS THE NEWS HIT, FANS STARTED FLOODING SOCIAL MEDIA IN AN ATTEMPT TO GET MUELLER FIRED. WHICH ONE OF THESE TAYLOR SWIFT MUSIC VIDEOS WON VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND BEST COLLABORATION AT THE 2015 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS? BAD BLOOD, STYLE OR SHAKE IT OFF?

BAD BLOOD

4. AARON CARTER IS SET TO RELEASE A NEW ALBUM NEXT MONTH. IT’LL BE FIRST ALBUM IN 15 YEARS AND WILL DROP FEBRUARY 16TH. AARON’S OLDER BROTHER, NICK CARTER, IS IN THE BOY BAND BACKSTREET BOYS. SO, SPEAKING OF BSB, THEY ROSE TO SUPERSTARDOM WITH THEIR THIRD STUDIO ALBUM MILLENNIUM IN 1999 FOLLOWED BY THIS ALBUM. WHAT IS IT?

BLACK & BLUE (2000)

5. OMG NO! KEVIN LOVE BROKE HIS HAND. REPORTS ARE OUT THERE THAT HE’LL MISS 6-8 WEEKS. WHAT IS KEVIN LOVE’S MIDDLE NAME? WESLEY? JAMES? OR MICHAEL?

WESLEY