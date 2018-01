Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland sports fans are being vocal for and against the retirement of Chief Wahoo. Cleveland Indians officials announced yesterday that they’ll remove the character from the team’s uniforms after the 2018 season.

The move was made after lengthy discussions with Major League Baseball about retiring the longtime mascot, who has been seen as offensive to Native Americans.

We’ve announced changes to our uniform for 2019. https://t.co/oVvWkSXjsZ pic.twitter.com/E7pGY59v9o — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 29, 2018

Wahoo will still be available on some Indians-branded merchandise.