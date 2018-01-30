Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of the year again when we take a look at all the hotties playing in the Super Bowl! This year? It’s the Patriots and the Eagles!

I mean, c’mon…you KNEW Tom Brady would make the list!

Fire Focus 🔥 #LFG A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 25, 2018 at 8:24am PST

Danny Amendola

Mychal Kendricks

NFC championship A post shared by Mychal Kendricks (@mykey_k) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

Rick Lovato

Julian Edelman (Yes, we know he isn’t playing because he tore his ACL but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some eye candy from the sidelines)

Zach Ertz

Brandon Graham

#blessed #superbowlbound #teamgraham55 #sothankfulformyfamily A post shared by Brandon Graham (@sack_55) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:55pm PST

Know a Super Bowl hottie who should make the list? Let us know!