Filed Under:hotties, Super Bowl
Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of the year again when we take a look at all the hotties playing in the Super Bowl! This year? It’s the Patriots and the Eagles!

I mean, c’mon…you KNEW Tom Brady would make the list!

Fire Focus 🔥 #LFG

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Danny Amendola

Excited to work with GQ60 and #bloomingdales fall fashion story.

A post shared by Danny Amendola (@dannyamendola) on

Mychal Kendricks

NFC championship

A post shared by Mychal Kendricks (@mykey_k) on

Rick Lovato

The time is now! #NFCChampionship #FlyEaglesFly

A post shared by Rick Lovato (@ricklovato45) on

Julian Edelman (Yes, we know he isn’t playing because he tore his ACL but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some eye candy from the sidelines)

Zach Ertz

One last thing under the tree. Football! #TeamBose #BoseAmbassador #MNF #OAKvsPHI

A post shared by Zach Ertz (@zachertz) on

Brandon Graham

#blessed #superbowlbound #teamgraham55 #sothankfulformyfamily

A post shared by Brandon Graham (@sack_55) on

Know a Super Bowl hottie who should make the list? Let us know!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live