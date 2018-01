1. BYE BYE TO CHIEF WAHOO. IT WAS ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY THE LONG TIME LOGO OF THIS CLEVELAND TEAM WILL BE GONE AFTER THE 2018 SEASON.

CLEVELAND INDIANS

2. ACCORDING TO NIELSEN NUMBERS, ONLY 19.8 MILLION VIEWERS WATCHED THIS YEAR’S GRAMMYS. THE LOWEST IN HISTORY, AND A 24% DECREASE FROM LAST YEAR. THE GRAMMYS WERE MOVED TO JANUARY TO AVOID COMPETING WITH THIS WINTER SPORT EVENT. (THE SAME THING HAPPENED IN 2010 AND 2014)

OLYMPICS 2018 WINTER OLYMPICS IN PYEONGCHANG

3. GUESS WHO IS CELEBRATING A BIRTHDAY TOMORROW? KERRY WASHINGTON! KERRY WASHINGTON STARS IN THIS SHONDA RHIMES DRAMA AS OLIVIA POPE. GREY’S ANATOMY, SCANDAL OR HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER?

SCANDAL

4. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, SHE POSTED A PICTURE ON THE ‘GRAM WITH THE CAPTION, “MAMA AND HER BABY BOY.” HE’LL JOIN HIS BIG SISTER. WHAT IS THE NAME OF HIS BIG SISTER?

LUNA

5. TOM HANKS HAS SIGNED ON TO PLAY MR. ROGERS, OF “MISTER ROGERS NEIGHBORHOOD”, IN A BIOPIC AOUT THE BELOVED CHILDREN’S TV STAR. IN THE LAND OF MAKE-BELIEVE, IN WHICH MANY OF THE PUPPETS WERE VOICED BY FRED ROGERS, THERE WAS A KING. HIS NAME WAS KING ______.

