Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today
Money Magazine claims this year’s Grammy Awards gift bags are worth more than $20,000 a piece. They have 40 exclusive and unique gifts including …
- a gift certificate for cocktail lessons
- a gift certificate for a spa session
- a gift certificate for private teleprompter training lessons
- a gift certificate for a skin serum
- a gift certificate for a skin rejuvenation procedure
- a gift certificate for invisible teeth aligners
- a gift certificate for VIP transport service
- a gift certificate for oxygen treatments
- a gift certificate for a skin infusion
- an acoustic guitar
- a WiFi pet feeder
Wow.
To see the COMPLETE list and their prices, click HERE.