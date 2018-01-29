Filed Under:grammys
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Money Magazine claims this year’s Grammy Awards gift bags are worth more than $20,000 a piece. They have 40 exclusive and unique gifts including …

  • a gift certificate for cocktail lessons
  • a gift certificate for a spa session
  • a gift certificate for private teleprompter training lessons
  • a gift certificate for a skin serum
  • a gift certificate for a skin rejuvenation procedure
  • a gift certificate for invisible teeth aligners
  • a gift certificate for VIP transport service
  • a gift certificate for oxygen treatments
  • a gift certificate for a skin infusion
  • an acoustic guitar
  • a WiFi pet feeder

Wow.

To see the COMPLETE list and their prices, click HERE.

