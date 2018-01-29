Target announced on its website that beginning in February, we can stock up on all the toothpaste, razors, and groceries we need using the Shipt app. And instead of using a distribution center to ship the goods, an in-store shopper will put together the order and it’ll be delivered to you within hours!

The same-day delivery service will start in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee, but Target plans to expand to about half of their stores within the next few months.

Birmingham, Alabama and South Florida are reported to be the first areas to get the service on February 1st.