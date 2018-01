The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards returned to the Big Apple last night and man what a show it was.

Bruno Mars was undoubtedly the big winner, taking home SIX trophies in total, including the three major all-genre awards – Album of The Year for “24K Magic,” and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like.”

He also won three R&B trophies, for Album, Song and Record of the Year.”

Click HERE to see the complete list of winners.