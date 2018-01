Foster The People perform at the Wayhome Music & Arts Festival in Ontario, Canada on July 28, 2017 (Photo by Michael Hurcomb/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

COME ON GET HIGHER – MATT NATHANSON

MERCY – SHAWN MENDES

WHAT ABOUT US – PINK

YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL – JAMES BLUNT

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

THANK YOU – ALANIS MORISSETTE

FEEL IT STILL – PORTUGAL. THE MAN

LOVE SONG – SARA BAREILLES

THE FRESHMEN – THE VERVE PIPE

PALACE – SAM SMITH

COUNTING STARS – ONE REPUBLIC

YOU BELONG WITH ME – TAYLOR SWIFT

HOUR 2

SHAPE OF YOU – ED SHEERAN

NOT OVER YOU – GAVIN DeGRAW

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE – KT TUNSTALL

HEARTS ON FIRE – GAVIN JAMES

WAKE ME UP – ALOE BLACC

PUMPED UP KICKS – FOSTER THE PEOPLE

THE OLD APARTMENT – BARENAKED LADIES

WISH I KNEW YOU – THE REVIVALISTS

TOO MUCH TO ASK – NIALL HORAN

CARRY ON – FUN.

HEY, SOUL SISTER – TRAIN

BECAUSE THE NIGHT – 10,000 MANIACS

HOUR 3

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE – BRUNO MARS

ANTS MARCHING – DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

SHE WILL BE LOVED – MAROON 5

NO ROOTS – ALICE MERTON

LOOK AFTER YOU – THE FRAY

I’M ON FIRE – JOHN MAYER

THUNDER – IMAGINE DRAGONS

DON’T – ED SHEERAN

I’M YOURS – JASON MRAZ

7 YEARS – LUKAS GRAHAM

CLOCKS – COLDPLAY

GOOD TIMES – ALL TIME LOW