(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

An Oscar-winning actress is helping inspire Cleveland Heights teenagers to get involved in their community.

Jennifer Lawrence visiting Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio today @RepresentDotUs pic.twitter.com/5sD5T5aWax — Jennifer Lawrence (@JenniferUpdates) January 25, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence dropped in yesterday at Cleveland Heights High School for a surprise chat with government students to discuss the importance of grassroots activism.

Jennifer Lawrence Visits Ohio High School https://t.co/JHWDN4C6Ex pic.twitter.com/WCon9mVoDh — Cleveland Patch (@ClevelandPatch) January 26, 2018

The visit was made possible by the nonpartisan anti-corruption campaign Represent.US.

She also stopped by TownHall in Ohio City!