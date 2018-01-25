Hall & Oates: “Sara Smile”

ALBUM: Daryl Hall & John Oates

YEAR: 1976

WRITERS: Daryl Hall, John Oates

LYRICS:

Baby hair with a woman’s eyes I can feel you watching in the night All alone with me and we’re waiting for the sunlight When I feel cold, you warm me And when I feel I can’t go on, you come and hold me It’s you and me forever Sara, smile Oh, won’t you smile awhile for me, Sara? If you feel like leaving you know you can go But why don’t you stay until tomorrow? And if you want to be free You know all you got to do is say so When you feel cold, I’ll warm you And when you feel you can’t go on, I’ll come and hold you It’s you and me forever Sara, smile Oh, won’t you smile awhile for me, Sara? Sara, smile Oh, won’t you smile awhile, Sara? Smile Oh, won’t you smile awhile for me, Sara? Oh, smile awhile Won’t you laugh, Sara? Thank you for making me feel like a man Keeping me crazy, crazy Smile awhile