Music legend Elton John is retiring from the road after a final world tour in September.  John made the announcement yesterday afternoon at YouTube’s headquarters in New York City.  He said his “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour” will cover 300 dates around the world in over three years.  The 70-year-old music icon, who was hospitalized in South America last March after contracting a severe bacterial infection, said his health issues weren’t a factor in his decision.

 

