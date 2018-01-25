PHOTOGRAPH BY BOB DEMAY/AKRON BEACON JOURNAL (KRT142) (Photo by AK) PL KD BL 1999 (Vert) (lde)

Jim Thome is officially among the greatest baseball players ever. The longtime Cleveland Indians slugger was elected yesterday for enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Thome smashed 612 home runs over 22 Major League seasons and holds the Indians’ career record for homers with 337. He’s the first Tribe player elected in his first year of eligibility since Bob Feller in 1962.

Watch this adorable reveal below: