New Cavs Playoff signage on the Q for the 2017 NBA Playoffs (photo by Aly Tanner/CBS Radio Cleveland)

Here’s what you need to know:

The Cavs said the renovation project will occur in mid-February with barriers to define the construction zones going up on February 5. The initial phase will focus on the outside of the building and will impact the way fans enter and exit the Q for events, as well as vehicles traveling on Huron Rd. in the Gateway District.

Work will start on the north side of the arena along Huron Rd, and the south side of the arena facing Progressive Field.

The Cavs said the north expansion will span from the corner of Ontario St. and Huron Rd. to the corner of Huron Rd. and E. 6th St. The expansion of the north side of the arena will add a 42,530-square foot atrium space along Huron Rd. that will be enclosed by a glass facade. The south expansion will add 6,350-square feet to the arena’s main concourse.

The arena will be closed to event activity during the Cavs off-season in 2018 and 2019 for work to continue. That means no summer concerts and the Cleveland Gladiators, an Arena Football League team, will take a two-year hiatus.

The Cavs said, in September 2019, with the transformation complete, the newly renovated Quicken Loans Arena will re-open for year-round event activity with the start of the Monsters and Cavaliers 2019-20 seasons.