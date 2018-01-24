Elton John: “Bennie and the Jets”

ALBUM: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Elton John, Bernie Taupin

Rumors are circulating that Elton John may be retiring from touring in 2018. I wonder if this means he’ll go on one last tour?

LYRICS:

Hey kids, shake it loose together The spotlight’s hitting something That’s been known to change the weather We’ll kill the fatted calf tonight So stick around You’re gonna hear electric music Solid walls of sound Say, Candy and Ronnie, have you seen them yet But they’re so spaced out, Bennie and the Jets Oh but they’re weird and they’re wonderful Oh Bennie she’s really keen She’s got electric boots a mohair suit You know I read it in a magazine Bennie and the Jets Hey kids, plug into the faithless Maybe they’re blinded But Bennie makes them ageless We shall survive, let us take ourselves along Where we fight our parents out in the streets To find who’s right and who’s wrong Oh, Candy and Ronnie, have you seen them yet But they’re so spaced out, Bennie and the Jets Oh but they’re weird and they’re wonderful Oh Bennie she’s really keen She’s got electric boots a mohair suit You know I read it in a magazine Bennie and the Jets Oh, Candy and Ronnie, have you seen them yet But they’re so spaced out, Bennie and the Jets Oh but they’re weird and they’re wonderful Oh Bennie she’s really keen She’s got electric boots a mohair suit You know I read it in a magazine Bennie and the Jets Bennie, Bennie and the Jets Bennie, Bennie, Bennie, Bennie and the jets Bennie, Bennie, Bennie, Bennie, Bennie and the jets Bennie, Bennie, Bennie, Bennie and the jets Bennie, Bennie and the jets