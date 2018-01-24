Photo: Admedia /Frank Micelotta / Sipa / imageSPACE

By Joe Hyer

Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner, and we want to see who you think will leave the GRAMMYs a winner!

The competition for the Best New Artist award is very tight this year, so who do you think should win? Sound off by taking our poll.

Let’s review the nominees.

Alessia Cara rose to fame on YouTube as a teenager posting riveting covers. Alessia is nominated for four GRAMMYs this year. Her collaboration with Zedd for “Stay” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Plus, she’s featured on Logic’s “1-800-273-8255,” which is nominated for Song of the Year.

Julia Michaels has an impressive collection of writing credits on some of the biggest hits in recent years. In fact, she’s been writing hits for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Gwen Stefani and more since she was a teenager. Her debut single, “Issues,” is also nominated for Song of the Year during Sunday’s GRAMMY Awards.

Khalid rose to fame after “Location” dropped in July 2016. His debut studio album, American Teen, dropped in March 2017 and scored a Best Urban Contemporary Album nomination. He also appeared on some of 2017’s biggest collaborations including Logic’s song “1-800-273-8255,” which is nominated for Song of the Year at the GRAMMYs.

Lil Uzi Vert gained a ton of recognition after releasing his debut single, “Money Longer” in 2016. His debut studio album, Luv is Rage 2, dropped in August and hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. His single “XO TOUR Llif3,” was named one of 2017’s best songs by Billboard, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and Entertainment Weekly.

SZA is nominated for five GRAMMY Awards, including Best Urban Contemporary Album for her debut, Ctrl. Two of the record’s tracks, “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott and “The Weekend” with Calvin Harris, went platinum. Plus, SZA’s collaboration with Maroon 5 on “What Lovers Do” peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.