1. LEBRON JAMES BECAME THE YOUNGEST PLAYER TO SCORE 30,000 POINTS IN THE NBA LAST NIGHT. LEBRON JAMES: OVER OR UNDER 6 FEET TALL?

OVER 6’ 8”

2. CHRISTINA AGUILERA GAVE FANS AN UPDATE ABOUT HER NEW ALBUM VIA INSTAGRAM, SHARING A MEME THAT FEATURED HER STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME, WITH A POST IT NOTE ASKING, “DEAR CHRISTINA AGUILERA, WHERE IS THE NEW ALBUM??” XTINA HASN’T RELEASED A NEW ALBUM SINCE WHAT YEAR? 2010, 2011 OR 2012?

2012 – LOTUS

3. JOEY FATONE WAS ASKED IF A N’SYNC REUNION WAS HAPPENING AT THE SUPER BOWL, AND HE REPLIED WITH A DEFINITIVE “NO”. IN 2016, FATONE APPEARED IN THIS CAR INSURANCE COMPANY COMMERCIAL ENTITLED “THE DIZZCOUNTS.”

PROGRESSIVE

4. THE 2018 OSCAR NOMINATIONS WERE RELEASED YESTERDAY AND 9 FILMS ARE UP FOR BEST PICTURE. LAST YEAR’S WINNER FOR BEST PICTURE WAS “MOONLIGHT”, BUT DIDN’T WIN THE MOST AWARDS THAT EVENING. WHICH FILM DID WIN THE MOST, WITH 6 OSCARS?

LA LA LAND

5. BRITNEY SPEARS MAY HAVE ENDED HER “PIECE OF ME” RESIDENCY IN LAS VEGAS, BUT THAT DOESN’T MEAN SHE’S SAYING GOODBYE TO THE SHOW ALTOGETHER. IN FACT, THE SINGER JUST ANNOUNCED THAT SHE WILL BE TAKING THE SHOW ON THE ROAD. THE SINGLE PIECE OF ME IS FROM WHICH BRITNEY SPEARS ALBUM? IN THE ZONE, BLACKOUT OR GLORY?

BLACKOUT