By Scott T. Sterling

Jennifer Lopez and Skrillex have a new song together.

While details are scarce on the new collaborative track, Lopez debuted the tune at the 11th annual Calibash at Los Angeles’ Staples Center last weekend (Jan. 20).

Announcing the song to the crowd, Lopez said to “look out for the remix from Calvin,” which is likely a reference to superstar DJ Calvin Harris.

The singer didn’t reveal the name of the track, but the upbeat dance tune brings EDM aesthetics and Santana-like guitars to Lopez’s Latin-flavored dance-pop sound.

Check out fan footage of the song below.