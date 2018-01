1. THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER CLAIMS DISNEY MAY TURN THE MIGHTY DUCKS INTO A TV SERIES. THE FILM REVOLVES AROUND THIS SPORT, WHAT IT IS?

HOCKEY

2. NEIL DIAMOND HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE. AS A RESULT, HE’S BEEN FORCED TO RETIRE FROM TOURING, BUT WILL STILL WRITE MUSIC. HE’S BEEN NOMINATED 3 TIMES FOR A GRAMMY, BUT HAS HE EVER WON A GRAMMY?

YES – 1974 BEST ORIGINAL SCORE WRITTEN FOR A MOTION PICTURE OR TELEVISION SPECIAL “JONATHAN LIVINGSTON SEAGULL”

3. “WALKING DEAD” FANS ARE IN FOR AN EMOTIONAL RIDE ON THE MIDSEASON PREMIERE. THE DIRECTOR SAYS HE SHED TEARS WATCHING A FIRST CUT OF THE EPISODE. AN AMC SPIN-OFF SERIES, DEBUTED ON AUGUST 23. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THAT SPIN-OFF?

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

4. HALL AND OATES, ALONG WITH THE BAND TRAIN, ANNOUNCED THAT THEY’RE TOURING TOGETHER, AND COMING TO CLEVELAND. THEY’LL BE AT THE Q ON MAY 22ND AND YOU CAN WIN TICKETS ALL DAY TODAY WHEN YOU LISTEN AT WORK. WHO’S OLDER? DARYL HALL? OR JOHN OATES?

DARYL HALL – 71

JOHN OATES – 69

5. PINK HAS A NEW NUMBER ONE UNDER HER BELT. THE SINGER’S LATEST SINGLE “WHAT ABOUT US,” TOPS THE “BILLBOARD” AC RADIO AIRPLAY CHART, MAKING IT HER FOURTH NUMBER ONE ON THAT CHART. PINK WAS SIGNED TO HER FIRST RECORD LABEL BACK IN 1995 WITH AN R&B GIRL GROUP. CAN YOU GIVE ME THE NAME OF THAT GROUP? CHOICE