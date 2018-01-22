Enter for your chance to win a 6 month membership to any branch of the greater Cleveland YMCA. Come build more than muscle! Join the Greater Cleveland YMCA by January 31 and save 80% off your join fee! Visit clevelandymca.org to sign up today.

Contest Date Range: January 22, 2018 6:00am – January 28, 2018 11:59 PM

Contest Rules:

For On-Line: YMCA Membership giveaway, enter between 6:00am ET on January 22, 2018 and 11:59 pm on January 28, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to from our contest page. On or about the afternoon of January 29, 2018, one (1) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, winner will receive one (1) six-month Membership to any branch of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. Expires six (6) months from Join Date. Only valid at a branch of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. 12/31/2018. Courtesy of YMCA of Greater Cleveland. Approximate retail value is $450. Otherwise, the WDOK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.