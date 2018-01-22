Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place last night, and it was ladies’ night from start to finish. Kristen Bell served as the very first host and an all-female list of presenters.

Here’s a look at some of the TV categories.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Veep”

For the complete list of winners, click HERE.