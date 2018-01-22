Steve Perry: “Oh Sherrie”

ALBUM: Street Talk

YEAR: 1984

WRITERS: Steve Perry, Randy Goodrum, Craig Krampf, Bill Cuomo

Former Journey singer Steve Perry celebrates his 69th birthday today (January 22). He sang lead in Journey from the mid-’70s into the ’90s. The San Francisco band first hit the Top 20 with 1979’s “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’.” “Separate Ways,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Open Arms” and “Who’s Crying Now” made the Top 10. His solo hits include “Oh Sherrie” and “Foolish Heart.” Born 1949.

LYRICS:

You should’ve been gone Knowing how I made you feel And I should’ve been gone After all your words of steel Oh, I must’ve been a dreamer And I must’ve been someone else And we should’ve been over Oh, Sherrie, our love Holds on, holds on Oh, Sherrie, our love Holds on, holds on Oh, I want to let go You’ll go on hurtin’ me You’d be better off alone If I’m not who you thought I’d be But you know that there’s a fever Oh, that you’ll never find nowhere else Can’t you feel it burnin’ On-and-on Oh, Sherrie, our love Holds on, holds on Oh, Sherrie, our love Holds on, holds on Oh, Sherrie [Instrumental Interlude] Oh, Sherrie But I should’ve been gone Long ago, far away And you should’ve been gone Now I know just why you stay Oh, Sherrie, our love Holds on, holds on Oh, Sherrie, our love Holds on, holds on Oh, Sherrie, our love Holds on, holds on Hold on Oh, Sherrie