After 90 years in show business, Minnie Mouse finally got the recognition she deserves.

Katy Perry dressed in polka dots and helped present the world’s favorite female mouse with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today (Jan. 22).

The 33-year-old pop star shared that her very first memory is of Mickey and Minnie mouse diapers, so she’s literally been a lifelong fan.

“The definition of icon may fluctuate through the ages, but there are some undeniably special characters who are iconic and I can’t think of anyone who embodies that more than my dear friend Minerva Mouse (Minnie’s full name),” said Perry.

“Seeing Minnie is like returning home. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many and she does it with an effortless bat of a lash,” she continued.

Not to sound cheesy, but we’re just so happy for Minnie! Congratulations!