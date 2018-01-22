Filed Under:Amazon
Photo courtesy of Dreamstime

Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership to $12.99 per month. That’s an 18% jump.

Customers will now pay $156 A YEAR.

For complete details, click HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live