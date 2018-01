Imagine Dragons at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

BELIEVER – IMAGINE DRAGONS

THE REASON – HOOBASTANK

COLLIDE – HOWIE DAY

A THOUSAND YEARS – CHRISTINA PERRI

ATTENTION – CHARLIE PUTH

IRIS – GOO GOO DOLLS

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE – BRUNO MARS

WHAT ABOUT US – PINK

DAUGHTERS – JOHN MAYER

BUDAPEST – GEORGE EZRA

MR. KNOW IT ALL – KELLY CLARKSON

MR. JONES – COUNTING CROWS

HOUR 2

COUNTING BLUE CARS – DISHWALLA

MILES – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

CLOSER – CONOR MAYNARD

LIFE AFTER YOU – DAUGHTRY

HOLD BACK THE RIVER – JAMES BAY

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY – KATY PERRY

PUSH – MATCHBOX 20

LITTLE LION MAN – MUMFORD & SONS

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER) – ADELE

HEARTS ON FIRE – GAVIN JAMES

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

POMPEII – BASTILLE

HOUR 3

WONDER – NATALIE MERCHANT

FEEL IT STILL – PORTUGAL. THE MAN

TOO MUCH TO ASK – NIALL HORAN

NO ROOTS – ALICE MERTON

CASTLE ON THE HILL – ED SHEERAN

LATCH – SAM SMITH

OVER MY HEAD – THE FRAY

THUNDER – IMAGINE DRAGONS

SOAK UP THE SUN – SHERYL CROW

AHEAD OF MYSELF – X AMBASSADORS

MEET VIRGINIA – TRAIN

LONELY NO MORE – ROB THOMAS