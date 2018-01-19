Rod Stewart: “Maggie May”

ALBUM: Every Picture Tells A Story

YEAR: 1971

WRITERS: Rod Stewart, Martin Quittenton

Rod Stewart was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on this day (January 19) in 1994. His classmates included The Animals, Elton John, John Lennon and Bob Marley.

LYRICS:

Wake up Maggie I think I got something to say to you It’s late September and I really should be back at school I know I keep you amused but I feel I’m being used Oh Maggie I couldn’t have tried any more You lured me away from home just to save you from being alone You stole my heart and that’s what really hurt The morning sun when it’s in your face really shows your age But that don’t worry me none in my eyes you’re everything I laughed at all of your jokes my love you didn’t need to coax Oh, Maggie I couldn’t have tried any more You lured me away from home, just to save you from being alone You stole my soul and that’s a pain I can do without All I needed was a friend to lend a guiding hand But you turned into a lover and mother what a lover, you wore me out All you did was wreck my bed and in the morning kick me in the head Oh Maggie I couldn’t have tried anymore You lured me away from home ’cause you didn’t want to be alone You stole my heart I couldn’t leave you if I tried I suppose I could collect my books and get on back to school Or steal my daddy’s cue and make a living out of playing pool Or find myself a rock and roll band that needs a helpin’ hand Oh Maggie I wish I’d never seen your face You made a first-class fool out of me But I’m as blind as a fool can be You stole my heart but I love you anyway Maggie I wish I’d never seen your face I’ll get on back home one of these days