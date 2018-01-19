17 January 2018 - Los Angeles, California - Gerard Butler. "Den of Thieves" Los Angeles Premiere held at Regal Cinemas LA Live. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

For just about as long as we can recall, the world has been pitting Jen Aniston and Angelina Jolie against each other over Brad Pitt. Apparently, it ain’t done yet. In case you missed it, Gerard Butler appeared on Wednesday night’s edition of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Butler who’s worked with – and kissed – both actresses was pressed about who the better kisser is. After some hemming and hawing…Butler came clean: Jennifer.

To review, Aniston and Butler both starred in 2010’s “The Bounty Hunter,” while he and Jolie shared the screen in “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life” back in 2003.

Watch the interview HERE.