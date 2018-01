1. LEBRON JAMES HAS BEEN NAMED STARTER TO THE 2018 ALL STAR GAME. THIS IS THE 14TH YEAR HE’S BEEN NAMED AN ALL STAR. WHICH TEAM DOES LEBRON JAMES PLAY FOR? CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

2. FERGIE HAS BEEN TAPPED TO SING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AT NEXT MONTH’S NBA ALL-STAR GAME AT THE STAPLES CENTER IN LOS ANGELES. WHAT DOES NBA STAND FOR?

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

3. TODAY IS NATIONAL POPCORN DAY! NOW WE ALL KNOW THAT POPCORN IS ENJOYED AT MOVIE THEATERS, ALONG WITH CANDY, SO WHICH CANDY SNACK IS THE MOST POPULAR WHEN IT COMES TO WATCHING MOVIES AT THE THEATER? TWIZZLERS, SOUR PATCH KIDS OR RAISINETS

SOUR PATCH KIDS (RAISINETS 3RD, TWIZZLERS 6TH – BUNCHA CRUNCH 2ND)

4. CHRISTINA PERRI AND HER HUBBY ARE PROUD PARENTS OF A BABY GIRL. THE COUPLE WELCOMED THEIR DAUGHTER ON WEDNESDAY. CAN YOU NAME ONE CHRISTINA PERRI SONG?

A THOUSAND YEARS, JAR OF HEARTS, HUMAN, ARMS

5. GERARD BUTLER HAS SPOKEN, AND HE SAIS THAT JENNIFER ANISTON IS A BETTER KISSER THAN ANGELINA JOLIE. WHO IS OLDER? JENNIFER ANISTON? OR ANGELINA JOLIE?

JENNIFER ANISTON – 48

ANGELINA JOLIE – 42