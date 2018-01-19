Photo courtesy of Dreamstime
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, WHY AMAZON??!
Nearly 240 cities submitted proposals as the company is promising to spend five-billion-dollars and employ 50-thousand people in whatever city it’s built. Amazon expects to decide on the winning city later this year. The list of cities left in the running are:
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Columbus, OH
- Dallas, TX
- Denver, CO
- Indianapolis, IN
- Los Angeles, CA
- Miami, FL
- Montgomery County, MD
- Nashville, TN
- Newark, NJ
- New York City, NY
- Northern Virginia, VA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Raleigh, NC
- Toronto, ON
- Washington, DC