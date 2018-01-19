Filed Under:Amazon
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, WHY AMAZON??!

Nearly 240 cities submitted proposals as the company is promising to spend five-billion-dollars and employ 50-thousand people in whatever city it’s built. Amazon expects to decide on the winning city later this year. The list of cities left in the running are:

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Austin, TX
  • Boston, MA
  • Chicago, IL
  • Columbus, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Denver, CO
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Montgomery County, MD
  • Nashville, TN
  • Newark, NJ
  • New York City, NY
  • Northern Virginia, VA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Toronto, ON
  • Washington, DC

