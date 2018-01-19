Photo courtesy of Dreamstime

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, WHY AMAZON??!

Nearly 240 cities submitted proposals as the company is promising to spend five-billion-dollars and employ 50-thousand people in whatever city it’s built. Amazon expects to decide on the winning city later this year. The list of cities left in the running are:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington, DC

Source