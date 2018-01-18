Filed Under:local

Andy Eck aka “Ice Man” lives on 6970 Lear Nagle Rd and the ice sculpture in his front yard is HUGE.

How did he do it? Using a 1/2 inch pipe and a garden hose. The best part? He has 250 LIGHTS around it as well!

See the picture HERE.

