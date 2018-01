1. APPLE WILL HIRE 20,000 EMPLOYEES, OPEN NEW CAMPUS AND PAY A $38-BILLION TAX BILL ON OVERSEAS PROFITS. SPEAKING OF APPLE, WHAT FOOD ITEM ON IS THEIR LOGO?

APPLE

2. KFC HAS CREATED THREE “STOCK-TAILS,” OR COCKTAILS MADE WITH GRAVY. THEY ARE THE GRAVY MARY, THE FINGER-LICKIN’ SOUR AND THE SOUTHERN TWIST. TRUE OR FALSE, KFC IS SECOND-LARGEST FAST FOOD RESTAURANT CHAIN BY NUMBER OF LOCATIONS IN THE WORLD?

FALSE – THEY’RE FOURTH (SUBWAY 1, MCDONALDS 2, STARBUCKS 3)

3. ELLEN POMPEO HAS SIGNED A $20-MILLION DEAL WITH ABC TO KEEP HER ON “GREY’S” FOR TWO MORE YEARS. THIS MAKES HER THE HIGHEST PAID ACTRESS ON A TV DRAMA. SHE CLAIMS SHOW PRODUCERS USED PATRICK DEMPSEY AS LEVERAGE FOR HER TO NOT GET A PAY RAISE. DID PATRICK DEMPSEY PLAY MCDREAMY OR MCSTEAMY?

HE IS MCDREAMY (DEREK SHEPHERD) – MCSTEAMY IS MARK SLOAN

4. HOWARD STERN WILL INDUCT BON JOVI INTO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME AT THE HALL’S ANNUAL CEREMONY THIS APRIL RIGHT HERE IN THE CLE. WHO’S OLDER? HOWARD STERN? OR JON BON JOVI?

HOWARD STERN – 64

JON BON JOVI – 55

5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KEVIN COSTNER. KEVIN COSTNER WON AN ACADEMY AWARD FOR BEST PICTURE, AND BEST DIRECTOR, FOR THIS 1991 FILM.

DANCES WITH WOLVES