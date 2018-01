Photo courtesy of Dreamstime

What’s better than an underwear of the month club?

How about the Oreo of the Month Club?

Nabisco announced it started the club on Amazon.

Every month, subscribers will get a box containing two surprise Oreo flavors, a recipe card and “one piece of Oreo inspired swag.” Because who doesn’t want Oreo swag? LOL

It is available for 3 months $59.97, 6 months for $119.94 or 12 months for $239.88.

You’re welcome! Sign up HERE