Get your taste-buds ready because the team behind Ben & Jerry’s ice cream are blessing us with not only delicious new flavors, but new items that will soon be hitting a freezer near you.

Here’s a glimpse:

Cinnamon Buns – cinnamon non-dairy frozen dessert with cinnamon bun dough and a cinnamon streusel swirl

Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake – caramel cheesecake ice cream with graham cracker-covered cheesecake truffles and chocolate cookie swirls

Chillin’ the Roast – cold brew coffee ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered coffee liqueur truffles and fudge swirls

Chocolate Shake It – chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffle and marshmallow swirls

See the rest of their latest offerings here.