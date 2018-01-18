Get your taste-buds ready because the team behind Ben & Jerry’s ice cream are blessing us with not only delicious new flavors, but new items that will soon be hitting a freezer near you.
Here’s a glimpse:
- Cinnamon Buns – cinnamon non-dairy frozen dessert with cinnamon bun dough and a cinnamon streusel swirl
- Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake – caramel cheesecake ice cream with graham cracker-covered cheesecake truffles and chocolate cookie swirls
- Chillin’ the Roast – cold brew coffee ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered coffee liqueur truffles and fudge swirls
- Chocolate Shake It – chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffle and marshmallow swirls