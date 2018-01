Northeast Ohio sky-watchers are buzzing over a massive fireball that lit up social media.

National Weather Service officials and astronomy experts say a meteor streaked overhead last night, causing a booming sound and green-and-white flash across the sky.

Best video of the #meteor so far. People in Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Canada saw the flash. pic.twitter.com/4DrAXo2UlQ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

Sightings were reported in several Greater Cleveland communities.