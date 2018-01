It’s that time of the year again!

Cleveland Restaurant Week begins Monday March 5th and runs until Friday, March 16th.

The menus for the restaurants during the week will feature three-course, $33 prix fixe menus and will be posted on Monday, February 19th.

We have some pretty awesome #dtCLErestaurantweek details to share with you soon! pic.twitter.com/RnMWFQi19K — DowntownCLE (@DowntownCLE) January 15, 2018

For the complete list of participating restaurants, click HERE.