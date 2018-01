1. WHITE CASTLE IS NOW TAKING RESERVATIONS FOR THEIR 27TH ANNUAL VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER. GUESTS WILL BE GREETED BY A HOSTESS, AND GET TABLESIDE SERVICE. WHITE CASTLE IS BEST KNOWN FOR ITS SMALL, SQUARE… WHAT?! HAMBURGERS, STEAKS OR HOT DOGS?

HAMBURGERS (SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS “SLIDERS”)

2. ARE THE JONAS BROTHERS PLOTTING A REUNION? THIS YEAR MARKS THE TENTH ANNIVERSARY OF JONAS BROTHERS’ FIRST NUMBER ONE ALBUM, “A LITTLE BIT LONGER,” AND SOME FANS CLAIM THAT THE BAND’S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WAS RECENTLY RE-ACTIVATED. HAVE THE JONAS BROTHERS SOLD OVER OR FEWER THAN 16 MILLION ALBUMS WORLDWIDE?

OVER – 17 MILLION

3. LOOKS LIKE THE CHAINSMOKERS’ ALEX PALL MAY BE HAVING ROMANCE PROBLEMS. ACCORDING TO HOLLYWOOD LIFE, ALEX’S GIRLFRIEND SAYS SHE CAUGHT HIM CHEATING, AND SHE CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA. HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND THE CHAINSMOKERS? 2, 3 OR 4?

2 (ALEX PALL, ANDREW TAGGART)

4. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS ADDING SOME NEW TOUR DATES, BUT WE KNOW HE’S COMING TO CLEVELAND ON MARCH 31ST. BY THE WAY, WE HAVE TICKETS TO THAT SHOW ALL WEEK! WHAT’S THE NAME OF HIS BRAND NEW SINGLE THAT WAS RELEASED JUST DAYS AGO?

FILTHY

5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO JIM CARREY. ACCORDING TO BOX OFFICE MOJO, WHICH ONE OF THESE MOVIES WAS HIS LEAST SUCCESSFUL AT THE BOX OFFICE? BRUCE ALMIGHTY? HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS? DUMB AND DUMBER?

DUMB AND DUMBER – $127 MIL

BRUCE ALMIGHTY – $242 MIL

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS – $260 MIL