Build a Reclaimed Barn Wood Wall Like Glenn Did!

Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson (Entercom Radio)

It’s winter, and I need to stay busy. Reclaimed barn wood is all the rage, so I decided to take an accent wall and see what I could do. Turns out, it was much simpler than I thought. This is how my walls looked before. The wall is the opposite side of my sink.

I picked up the boards at Home Depot. They come pre-cut and pre-stained, so you get the cool effect without nothing more than cutting them to fit. A package of 8 covers about 10 square feet, this is what I bought.

For the wall I did, I needed about 4 boxes. The boxes are 25 bucks a piece, so when all was said and done and I trimmed everything, the project was less than 150 dollars. Not bad for such a dramatic change in the living room! The boards can be put up with liquid nails, but for a semi-permanent solution, you can just use a nail gun and some brad nails that remove easily should you want to change the look in the future.

A simple and inexpensive way to transform your room. Good luck and have fun!